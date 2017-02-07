Brownsville's Vermillion opening Harlingen restaurant
The popular restaurant will open a second location, replacing Pico de Gallo Cocina Tex-Mex at 1601 W. Harrison Ave. "I'm nervous and I'm scared," Vermillion owner George Perez said Tuesday. "This is the first time Vermillion is going to do it - we have never opened another location - but it's time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|12 hr
|butters_
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 5
|guess who
|6,497
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC