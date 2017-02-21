Brownsville, Matamoros crowds meet for Hands Across the Border
Brownsville's 2016 Mr. Amigo Fernando Landeros and philanthropist gives his 2016 Mr. Amigo medal to Moises a child with disabilites Thursday morning during the annual Charro Days Fiesta Hands Across the Border ceremony at Gateway International Bridge. Landeros founded FundaciA3n TeletA3n of Mexico, which supports children with disabilities and cancer.
