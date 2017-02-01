Brownsville businessmen sentenced for money laundering scheme
Two Brownsville businessmen accused of paying thousands of dollars in bribes to Tamaulipas state officials in exchange for contracts and services were sentenced Thursday. Daniel Perez, 69, and Kamta Ramnarine, 65, were sentenced to three years' probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud.
