Border agents seize nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in fake key limes
Authorities in Texas last month recovered about 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of fake key limes near the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found the drugs in a commercial shipment on Jan. 30 at the Pharr International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|5 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|66
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|7 hr
|cvhonee
|6,498
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC