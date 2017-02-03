Blessing of the Throats
The faithful gathered FriA day evening at Sacred Heart Church on EliA zaA beth Street in downtown Brownsville during a traditional Latin mass requiem for Prax Cisneros and Lupita Perez. The faithful also celebrated the Blessing of the Throats on the Feast Day of St. Blaise.
