BISD children dance in Fiesta Folklorica

Children perform a dance routine during the BISD Fiesta Folklorica, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville, Texas. Fiesta Folklorica 2017 About 1,200 parents and loved ones filled Sams Memorial Stadium Monday night to watch their children dance in the Brownsville Independent School District's 77th annual Fiesta Folklorica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.