Assignment Phase Up Next After FCC Spectrum Auction Closes at $19.63B

The FCC's 600 MHz spectrum auction finally closed up shop Friday, concluding after Round 58 with a total of $19.63 billion in auction proceeds for 84 MHz of spectrum. New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai offered his congratulations to both forward and reverse winners on reaching a "major milestone in the world's first incentive auction."

