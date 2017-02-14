Air Fiesta 2017
Mark Allen nose dives in his U.S. Curtiss P-40 World War II airplane Saturday during the annual Air Fiesta airshow at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport. A World War II Japanese aircraft performs Saturday during the annual Air Fiesta airshow at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.
