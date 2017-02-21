Agency plans to award Mexico border wall contracts by April

While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other. less While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like ... more While the border is often depicted as a desert wasteland filled cacti and rattlesnakes, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other: some nice houses on one side of a street, some more nice houses on the other side of the street.

