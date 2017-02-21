Agency plans to award Mexico border w...

Agency plans to award Mexico border wall contracts by April

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other. less While some politicians like to paint a picture of the U.S.-Mexican border as a pre-militarized zone waiting for a wall and a soldier to keep it safe, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like ... more While the border is often depicted as a desert wasteland filled cacti and rattlesnakes, in many cases the border resembles a neighborhood much like any other: some nice houses on one side of a street, some more nice houses on the other side of the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr InPhartx 1,129
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... Feb 22 tomin cali 1
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Feb 21 Economic 5
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... Feb 20 okimar 26
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Feb 19 Trump won grow up 84
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) Feb 17 Dora2222 114
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Feb 9 cvhonee 6,498
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC