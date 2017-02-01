A girl sings with her band from Canales Elementary during the BISD Back to School Bash.
Three Brownsville Independent School District honors ensembles will perform as the best in Texas at this year's Texas Music Educators Association convention Feb. 10-11 in San Antonio. Each group will perform a free concert in Brownsville prior to departing next week for the TMEA convention at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|DC Dave
|6
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 25
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
