2017's Best and Worst Places to Get M...

2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bride's Magazine

Today, couples are spending an average of about $30,000 on their wedding day celebration. For many engaged couples - who are still struggling with student loan debt or simply trying to become more financially secure - this cost can seem daunting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Jan 28 another brick in ... 59
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC