Yzaguirre jury selection delayed until Wednesday
County tax assessor Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. adjust his glasses as he departs the 197th state District Courtroom, Friday, January 20, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Friday marked the last day of pre-trial hearings before the trial moves and convenes at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|33
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Do you know Marisol
|Sat
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC