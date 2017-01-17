Women's March to be held Saturday
A Women's March will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in Linear Park near the federal courthouse to protest the previous election cycle. The march in Brownsville will take place at the same time as the march in Washington, D.C. The march is coordinated by a group of women from the Brownsville, Harlingen and Port Isabel area.
