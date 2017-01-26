Video testimony: 'Because I checked stuff, that was wrong?'

Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. walks from the 103rd District Courtroom at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville with one of his attorneys Myles Garza leading the way, far right, during a pre-trial hearing on Yzaguirre's case Friday morning. Yzaguirre was arrested in January of 2016 and charged with four counts of bribery, engaging in organized criminal activity and official oppression.

