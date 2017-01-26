Video testimony: 'Because I checked s...

Video testimony: 'Because I checked stuff, that was wrong?'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre Jr. walks from the 103rd District Courtroom at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville with one of his attorneys Myles Garza leading the way, far right, during a pre-trial hearing on Yzaguirre's case Friday morning. Yzaguirre was arrested in January of 2016 and charged with four counts of bribery, engaging in organized criminal activity and official oppression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 18 min tomin cali 50
Michelle Garcia suicide 7 hr So sad 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu CountryPharts 1,068
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Thu DC Dave 6
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC