UTRGV named CollegeNET Social Mobility Innovator for 2017
JAN. 25, 2017 - CollegeNET, Inc., a leading provider of web-based, on-demand technologies for higher education, and creator of the Social Mobility Index , has selected the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as the second of 10 Social Mobility Innovators for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|kinkypuss
|1,065
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|18 hr
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Mon
|Well Well
|33
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC