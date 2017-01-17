U.S. flag flown at American Embassy in Saigon enshrined at IBC Bank

Members of the veteran group, Warriors United in Arms, move an encased flag from the bed of a truck, Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the International Bank of Commerce building in Brownsville, Texas. The flag is believed to be the ceremonial version which stood in the U.S. Ambassador's office during the fall of Saigon in 1975 and was moved into the bank's vault Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.