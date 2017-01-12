Tropical Texas looks to end mental health misconceptions
One of the biggest fears those with a mental illness may have is whether seeking help automatically gets them sent to a psychiatric hospital. That is not at all the case, said Dayana Zamora, the Brownsville service area manager for Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Fri
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC