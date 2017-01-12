This day in Brownsville's history

This day in Brownsville's history

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

On Jan. 14, 1893, some of the top stories in the The Brownsville Herald--known at the time as The Daily Herald, included: >>"An Army Officer's Romance--How a Poor Girl was Taken Care of by Her Friends": A story written for The Brownsville Herald by Col. J. G. Tucker filled the front page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr Willie Granville 1,025
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Fri lillieh12 6,488
Valley Reality Show! Jan 11 C-Styles 1
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC