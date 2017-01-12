This day in Brownsville's history
On Jan. 14, 1893, some of the top stories in the The Brownsville Herald--known at the time as The Daily Herald, included: >>"An Army Officer's Romance--How a Poor Girl was Taken Care of by Her Friends": A story written for The Brownsville Herald by Col. J. G. Tucker filled the front page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Fri
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC