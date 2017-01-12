This day in Brownsville's history
"The bill would reserve to the state concurrent jurisdiction to insure that mineral lease is protected, citizens of the area are able to vote as Texas and the state can levy taxes," the Herald reported. President John F. Kennedy also recommended a budget of $1.5 million be used for acquisition of Texas land for the seashore area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|anti christ
|Sun
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC