Texas Border Patrol agent convicted of aiding drug cartel

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A South Texas jury has acquitted a Border Patrol agent of murder but convicted him of aiding organized crime in a drug-related case that left a man decapitated.

