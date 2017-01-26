Testimony over, closing arguments set...

Testimony over, closing arguments set in Luna brothers' trial

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Border Patrol agent Cesar Seca testifies to the character of former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, in the 107th state District Courtroom. Seca was at one point a supervisor to Luna, who stands accused of playing a role in the 2015 murder of a Honduran man whose headless body was discovered in an adjacent county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr CountryPharts 1,068
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall 12 hr DC Dave 6
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Wed LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Jan 23 Well Well 33
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
Valley Reality Show! Jan 11 C-Styles 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC