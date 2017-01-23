Testimony continues in Luna Brothers capital murder trial
Former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna looks over as his listens to his brother's defense attorney address the court, Friday, January 20, 2017, in the 107th state District Courtroom in Brownsville, Texas. Testimony continued into the fourth day of the trial with Fernando Luna Rodriguez continuing his testimony against his brothers Eduardo and Joel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|12 hr
|Cookie
|6,490
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Mon
|Well Well
|33
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC