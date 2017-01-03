Teen's Family Concerned with Alleged ...

Teen's Family Concerned with Alleged Kidnapper's Release, 2nd Arrest

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KRGV

A former Brownsville kickball coach is back in jail after she violated orders not to communicate with a teenage girl she's accused of kidnapping. Brownsville police said U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Claudia Guerra Wednesday on charges of violating her bond conditions.

