Teen's Family Concerned with Alleged Kidnapper's Release, 2nd Arrest
A former Brownsville kickball coach is back in jail after she violated orders not to communicate with a teenage girl she's accused of kidnapping. Brownsville police said U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Claudia Guerra Wednesday on charges of violating her bond conditions.
