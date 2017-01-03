TEA issues preliminary A-F accountability ratings
Students move through the hallways in-between class periods, Monday, January 9, 2017, at Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. The Texas Education Agency released letter-grade ratings for campuses using a controversial grading system that was objected to by many school districts across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Sun
|GodisGoodallThetime
|6,487
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC