Taste of La Frontera today at Brownsville Events Center

If you would like to sample a variety of delicious regional food and enjoy some lively music, go to the 30th annual Taste of La Frontera from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Brownsville Events Center. The event is hosted by the Mr. Amigo Association, which for 53 years has focused its efforts on recognizing and promoting the unique and special relationship between Brownsville and its sister city across the border, Matamoros.

