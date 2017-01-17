Student presents results of poll
Kevin Israel Barajas, a junior at Pace High School, presented his survey to the Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday night regarding the city's youth. Out of the 63 people he surveyed, most said they want to leave Brownsville when they graduate from high school.
