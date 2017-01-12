Reusable plastic bags remain available for customers for twenty-five-cents a bag.
After convening with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the City of Brownsville has agreed to remove the fee from the plastic bag ordinance. In doing this, the Office of the Attorney General will agree to drop the lawsuit and give the city 30 days to amend the ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|16 hr
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC