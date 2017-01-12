Reusable plastic bags remain availabl...

Reusable plastic bags remain available for customers for twenty-five-cents a bag.

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

After convening with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the City of Brownsville has agreed to remove the fee from the plastic bag ordinance. In doing this, the Office of the Attorney General will agree to drop the lawsuit and give the city 30 days to amend the ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Willie Granville 1,025
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) 16 hr lillieh12 6,488
Valley Reality Show! Jan 11 C-Styles 1
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC