Quirk may shield US coast during busy hurricane seasons

This image provided by NOAA NCEI shows a hurricane buffer zone on the Southeastern part of the U.S. A new study finds that subtle shifts in winds and water temperature during busy hurricane seasons often ends up providing a protective barrier or buffer that often weakens storms as they approach the U.S. coast. This handout image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Center for Environmental Information shows where the buffer zone is, based on ocean temperatures and changes in winds over decades.

