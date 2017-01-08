Quirk may shield U.S. coast during bu...

Quirk may shield U.S. coast during busy hurricane seasons

A climatic quirk seems to be slightly shielding the U.S. coast during busy hurricane seasons, often weakening major storms just as they approach America's beaches, a new study finds. That could help explain why it's been more than 11 years since a major hurricane with winds of more than 110 mph has hit the United States mainland.

