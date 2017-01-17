Protesters voice opposition to Donald Trump

Protesters spoke in front of the U.S. federal courthouse on East Harrison Street today about President Donald Trump's inauguration and issues they are personally protesting for and walked around the courthouse while holding posters saying, "Smash Trump and his agenda" and "Tenemos Derechos." "We decided to have the protest on this symbolic day because we are uniting and resisting against racism and hate and xenophobia and white supremacy," Nansi Guevara, community artist and activist said.

