Protesters voice opposition to Donald...

Protesters voice opposition to Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Protesters spoke in front of the U.S. federal courthouse on East Harrison Street today about President Donald Trump's inauguration and issues they are personally protesting for and walked around the courthouse while holding posters saying, "Smash Trump and his agenda" and "Tenemos Derechos." "We decided to have the protest on this symbolic day because we are uniting and resisting against racism and hate and xenophobia and white supremacy," Nansi Guevara, community artist and activist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 1 hr tomin cali 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 13 lillieh12 6,488
Valley Reality Show! Jan 11 C-Styles 1
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec '16 Sasha 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Cameron County was issued at January 20 at 1:44PM CST

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC