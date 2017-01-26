Pregnant Woman Likely Contracted Zika...

Pregnant Woman Likely Contracted Zika Virus in Brownsville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRGV

The state believes she became infected in Brownsville. So far, Cameron County has six localized cases of the Zika virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 14 min Fit2Serve 55
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr pharts 1,070
Michelle Garcia suicide 14 hr So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Thu DC Dave 6
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
anti christ Jan 15 suckmydickuperv 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC