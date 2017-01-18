Pence: It's 'Possible' Trump Uses Exe...

Pence: It's 'Possible' Trump Uses Executive Power To Build The Wall

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A gap to make way for a road in the U.S. border fence is seen in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. on November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday that it is possible President-elect Donald Trump will use executive action in his first days in office to secure the border with Mexico.

Brownsville, TX

