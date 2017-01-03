Murder suspect rejects plea deals; trial gets underway
Defendant Ruben Torres sits quietly during a court session, Monday, January 9, 2017, inside the 103rd state District Court in Brownsville, Texas. Torres is accused of the murder of his girlfriend in 2007, and has denied plea deals presented by the prosecution.
