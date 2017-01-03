Middle school plans to celebrate
To commemorate its 15-year anniversary, Guadalupe Regional Middle School, Texas' only tuition-free Catholic middle school, will hold a special Mass and quinceanera celebration at 7 p.m. today. The Mass will take place at SacredHeartChurch in Brownsville, with Bishop Daniel Flores and Bishop Emeritus Raymundo Pena presiding.
