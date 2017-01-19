Mexico braces for Trump presidency
As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office Friday, a recent newspaper headline here summed up the weariness among Mexicans and many Texas border residents: Peso stresses over Trump. An anxious nation and border in near panic mode await Trump, with many here pinning hopes on Texas and other states to stand up for their neighbor with a reminder: economic integration - largely through the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA - has been mutually beneficial.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|36 min
|pussycat
|1,051
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|3 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|21
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec '16
|Sasha
|1
