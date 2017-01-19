Mexico braces for Trump presidency

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office Friday, a recent newspaper headline here summed up the weariness among Mexicans and many Texas border residents: Peso stresses over Trump. An anxious nation and border in near panic mode await Trump, with many here pinning hopes on Texas and other states to stand up for their neighbor with a reminder: economic integration - largely through the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA - has been mutually beneficial.

