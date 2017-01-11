Man convicted on immigration charges relating to death

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted an alien smuggler on immigration charges related to death in connection with a woman's body that was found floating in the Brownsville Ship Channel in April of 2015. Galdino Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, 37, of Oaxaca, Mexico, who had been living in Brownsville, faces up to life in prison after the jury found him guilty of the charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.