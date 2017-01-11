Lopez's lawyer to speak about parole ...

Lopez's lawyer to speak about parole decision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

After spending 10 years in state prison, Grammy Award-winning Tejano superstar Jose "Joe" Lopez was approved for parole last week. His lawyer, Bill Habern, will be speaking about the decision this afternoon at the Tex-Mex Dancehall in Brownsville, said Lorenzo Lopez, the singer's brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr Wang 1,014
Valley Reality Show! 15 hr C-Styles 1
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 8 GodisGoodallThetime 6,487
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC