Lopez's lawyer to speak about parole decision
After spending 10 years in state prison, Grammy Award-winning Tejano superstar Jose "Joe" Lopez was approved for parole last week. His lawyer, Bill Habern, will be speaking about the decision this afternoon at the Tex-Mex Dancehall in Brownsville, said Lorenzo Lopez, the singer's brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Valley Reality Show!
|15 hr
|C-Styles
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 8
|GodisGoodallThetime
|6,487
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC