Local Women's March draws crowd
Women of the Rio Grande Valley stand at Linear Park during a public march in support of the national and international movement of women's rights as citizens. Hundreds attend in support of Women of the Rio Grande Valley march together with the Women's March at the nations capital in Washington Saturday in support of equal rights for all women .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|33
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Do you know Marisol
|Sat
|Anonimo
|1
|anti christ
|Jan 15
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC