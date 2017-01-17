Local historian leads tours of Sabal Palm Sanctuary
Guests were delighted to a tour by local historian and historic restoration expert Larry Lof on Saturday morning at Sabal Palm Sanctuary along 8435 Sabal Palm Road in Brownsville. Lof discussed a myriad of local historic events Saturday morning, including the Spanish settlers and their influences during the waning years of the steamboat era along the Rio Grande.
