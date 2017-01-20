Jurors see cash and safe as Border Pa...

Jurors see cash and safe as Border Patrol agent's murder trial continues

Yesterday

Chief Prosecutor Gus Garza examines a safe and cash seized from Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna's mother-in-law's home, during Luna's murder trial on Jan. 20, 2017 in Brownsville. BROWNSVILLE - Prosecutors hauled a big black safe and $90,000 in cash into a South Texas courtroom Friday to bolster their assertion that Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna used thousands of dollars in money smuggled from Mexico and participated in a criminal enterprise that took the life of a would-be snitch.

