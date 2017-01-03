Judge: Yzaguirre trial will proceed as planned
Attorney Myles Garza hands Senior State District Judge J. Manuel Banales a tablet with information during a pre-trial hearing, Friday, January 6, 2017, at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville, Texas. Attorneys continue to settle details for the trial of Tony Yzaguirre, Jr., the local tax assessor who faces public corruption charges, before a date is set and the trial is moved to Nueces County.
