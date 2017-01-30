Judge sets trial date in 2015 killing...

Judge sets trial date in 2015 killing of Brownsville teen

The last man accused in a 2015 shooting that left a Brownsville teen dead withdrew his guilty plea Monday and will face a jury trial. Despite agreeing to plead guilty last month to a murder charge in exchange for a capped prison sentence, Jorge Alberto Guajardo on Monday reversed course and instead decided to take his chances with a jury of his peers.

