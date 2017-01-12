Icy Memory: Some still recall Starr County's '67 snowfall
Once in a generation, an atmospheric miracle will befall the Rio Grande Valley when the temperatures drop low enough to crystallize the moisture in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|New Resident
|1,034
|anti christ
|17 hr
|suckmydickuperv
|1
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC