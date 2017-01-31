Here's why Trump's wall is popular - ...

Here's why Trump's wall is popular - and why it won't work: David Cook Martin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: PennLive.com

In this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, cotton farmer Teofilo "Junior" Flores drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone no Christina meza Mon Yes sir 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Jan 28 another brick in ... 59
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 DC Dave 6
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC