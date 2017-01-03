Friday's the day for Rosca de Reyes p...

Friday's the day for Rosca de Reyes parties

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: TheMonitor.com

Oliva Martinez puts the final pieces of colored-candy on a Rosca, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at her bakery in Brownsville, Texas. Like other local bakers, Martinez is preparing for Dia de los Reyes, or King's Day, where the oval-shaped cakes are a popular part of the tradition commemorating the coming of the Magi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Bubba Gump 1,002
News Americans who live near border say Trump's wall... Dec 28 Unknown Soldier 5
La vida mal Dec 18 Sasha 1
Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13) Dec '16 Terri 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Nov '16 GUESS WHO 6,486
Deja America ahora!! Nov '16 Immigracion Capitan 1
News Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07) Oct '16 Edsopinion 60
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cameron County was issued at January 06 at 6:18PM CST

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC