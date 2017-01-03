Friday's the day for Rosca de Reyes parties

Oliva Martinez puts the final pieces of colored-candy on a Rosca, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at her bakery in Brownsville, Texas. Like other local bakers, Martinez is preparing for Dia de los Reyes, or King's Day, where the oval-shaped cakes are a popular part of the tradition commemorating the coming of the Magi.

