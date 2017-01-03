Former judge remains silent; Records allege private road paved illegally
Few additional details have been released on what lead to the arrest and indictment of former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. this week in Brownsville. According to the indictment filed against the longtime county employee, from around March 7 through the March 11, 2016, Sepulveda is accused of abuse of official capacity by intentionally misusing CameronCounty property, personnel, equipment and materials to pave Freddie Gomez Road in San Benito, benefiting an individual identified as Anita Weaver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Nov '16
|GUESS WHO
|6,486
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
|Attorneys move to dismiss Traci Rhode case: Loc... (Apr '07)
|Oct '16
|Edsopinion
|60
|Joe lopez
|Oct '16
|Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC