Former judge remains silent; Records allege private road paved illegally

Few additional details have been released on what lead to the arrest and indictment of former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. this week in Brownsville. According to the indictment filed against the longtime county employee, from around March 7 through the March 11, 2016, Sepulveda is accused of abuse of official capacity by intentionally misusing CameronCounty property, personnel, equipment and materials to pave Freddie Gomez Road in San Benito, benefiting an individual identified as Anita Weaver.

