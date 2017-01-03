Former Firefighter Recalls Similar Bl...

Former Firefighter Recalls Similar Blaze at Brownsville Hotel El Jardin

BROWNSVILLE A former Brownsville firefighter said he experienced an incident similar to the fire at Hotel El Jardin over the weekend. Brownsville fire responded to the blaze on the 1100 block of E. Levee St. Saturday morning.

