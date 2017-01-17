Forecasters issue fire weather watch for Sunday
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a fire weather watch for the entire Rio Grande Valley for Sunday. The NWS reports the combination of winds switching to strong northwest behind a cold front, along with the low to very low relative humidity values, will create conditions favorable for erratic to extreme wildfire growth.
