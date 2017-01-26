Filmmaker focuses on reality of undocumented immigrants
Auditions will be held Jan. 30-31 at The WorkPub, 847 E. Elizabeth St., for a short film to be shot in March in the Brownsville area. The film, titled "Del Rio," is the master's thesis of ColumbiaUniversity film school graduate student Raj Trivedi, writer and director of the project.
