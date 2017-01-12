Family of Tejano star want to exonerate him
Grammy-winning Tejano singer Jose "Joe" Lopez will be freed from a Texas prison later this year on parole. He was serving time for having sex with a 13-year-old girl near Brownsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 13
|lillieh12
|6,488
|Valley Reality Show!
|Jan 11
|C-Styles
|1
|Americans who live near border say Trump's wall...
|Dec 28
|Unknown Soldier
|5
|La vida mal
|Dec 18
|Sasha
|1
|Review: Petalos Hair Design (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Terri
|3
|Deja America ahora!!
|Nov '16
|Immigracion Capitan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC